Las Vegas site with Cold War-era bunker being sold

Bunks for 27 men are stacked three high in a bunker, at the Arden maintenance yard near Rainbow Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

This early photo shows an atomic bomb test at what was then called the Nevada Proving Grounds, later the Nevada Test Site. (Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas).

A radio tower stands next to the entrance to a bunker that sits locked and largely forgotten under the dirt parking lot of the Arden maintenance shop. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Looking for a cozy place to ride out a nuclear holocaust?

The Clark County School District board of trustees is scheduled to take steps Thursday to sell a small parcel of land in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that, under its patch of dirt, has a Cold War-era bunker.

Spanning just over 2 acres, the site, formally known as Arden Yard, is valued at $990,000, district documents show.

Board members are slated to open sealed bids for the property and call for oral bids at the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

School board documents on the sale do not mention its subterranean space, but a district spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it features an underground bunker.

According to the school district, Clark County leased the site from 1961 to 2018 and removed everything inside for historical or museum purposes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

