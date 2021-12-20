Leadership change coming to the Guinn Center

Founding Executive Director Nancy Brune, who has led the research and policy center since 2013, will depart her post “for a new professional opportunity,” according to the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Guinn Center, a state research and policy think tank, will soon have a new leader.

Founding Executive Director Nancy Brune plans to leave her position at the center “for a new professional opportunity,” the University of Nevada, Reno, announced last week.

Brune, who has led the center since 2013, will remain a senior fellow at the center.

Dale Erquiaga, former state superintendent of public instruction, will lead the center. The UNR announcement doesn’t specify when the change becomes effective.

“Dr. Brune’s work in leading the Guinn Center has profoundly impacted how policy is implemented in our state and our region, across a broad spectrum of areas from fiscal policy, education, health, social policy, energy, governance and much more,” UNR Executive Vice President and Provost Jeff Thompson said in the release.

Erquiaga is a “respected and experienced leader whose career has always been about ensuring that the lives of all Nevadans are made better through sound policy decisions,” Thompson said.

