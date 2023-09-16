Longest-serving UNLV President Carol Harter dies

Former UNLV President Carol Harter, who served the institution for longer than anyone else who has held the position, died on Friday. She was 82.

Former UNLV president Carol Harter receives an honorary decorate degree during the 2014 UNLV winter commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV President Carol Harter punches UNLV Football Coach and Athletic Director John Robinson at the UNLV boxing club Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2001, as boxing coach Skip Kelp, left, looks on. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV President Dr. Carol C. Harter and Athletic Director Charles Cavagnaro answer questions about the firing of basketball Head Coach Bill Bayno during a press conference at the school Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carol Harter, the longest-serving president at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has died. She was 82.

She was the first woman to hold the top job at UNLV, serving for 11 years, from 1995 to 2006. During her tenure, Harter oversaw the construction of 17 buildings on the campus, including the Lied Library, according to the university.

“(Harter) loved UNLV and cared so much about the university,” current UNLV President Keith Whitfield wrote in a statement. “She worked tirelessly so it could reach its potential, and her legacy is forever woven into the fabric of this university.”

She led the university as it launched over 100 new degree programs, including just under 60 graduate programs, and spearheaded the funding that led to the creation of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, according to a profile of Harter on the UNLV website.

Harter also co-founded the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute, an international literary center at the university, which she led after stepping down from her role as university president.

Her record tenure as president at UNLV was not her first high-ranking position in academia. She also was president of the State University of New York at Geneseo and a faculty member and later vice president of Ohio University, according to UNLV’s website.

The Brooklyn, New York, native’s journey into higher education began at Harpur University, now named Binghamton University. Harter told UNLV that she initially wanted to major in chemistry at the school, but instead chose to study literature after a dean of students told her that women were not supposed to study chemistry.

Harter earned bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D degrees in English and American literature, according to UNLV.

The university credited Harter for pushing the school to be “student-centered,” a sentiment that Whitfield echoed in his statement.

“But more anything else, Carol championed the needs of our students,” Whitfield wrote, “always with an eye on their success.”

