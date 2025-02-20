67°F
Looking to enroll your child in a summer camp program? Check out this free camp expo

The expo will display camps that offer a wide range of both day and overnight summer programs for children in pre-K through 12th grade. (The Meadows School)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 11:51 am
 

If you’re looking to enroll your child in a summer camp program this year, The Meadows School’s 21st annual Summer Camp & Activities Expo can help families learn more about camps around the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.

The expo, which will be held on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Meadows School Gymnasium, 8601 Scholar Lane, is free and open to the public, the school said in a news release.

The event hosts representatives from many local and national summer camp programs for students preschool aged through 12th grade, with activities ranging from sports, performing arts, science and technology and more.

Information about The Meadows School’s own summer camps, and exhibits on day and overnight camps, will also be available at the expo, the school said.

Event parking is free, and can be found on school grounds.

For more information, visit themeadowsschool.org/campus-life/tmspa/camp-expo.

