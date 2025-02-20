Looking to enroll your child in a summer camp program? Check out this free camp expo

If you’re looking to enroll your child in a summer camp this year, The Meadows School’s 21st annual Summer Camp & Activities Expo can help you find the right program.

The expo will display camps that offer a wide range of both day and overnight summer programs for children in pre-K through 12th grade. (The Meadows School)

The expo, which will be held on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Meadows School Gymnasium, 8601 Scholar Lane, is free and open to the public, the school said in a news release.

The event hosts representatives from many local and national summer camp programs for students preschool aged through 12th grade, with activities ranging from sports, performing arts, science and technology and more.

Information about The Meadows School’s own summer camps, and exhibits on day and overnight camps, will also be available at the expo, the school said.

Event parking is free, and can be found on school grounds.

For more information, visit themeadowsschool.org/campus-life/tmspa/camp-expo.