72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

Lunchtime ‘altercation’ reported at Foothill High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 5:38 pm
 
Foothill High School, seen in August 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill High School, seen in August 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A school police officer used pepper spray to break up a Monday altercation at Foothill High School, principal Jonathan Synold told parents in a Monday email.

“Several” students were involved in the fight during lunch, Synold said, and a Clark County School District police officer tried to break up the fight.

“When the officer could not separate the students so he was forced to use pepper spray,” Synold said. “As a result, the students who were involved and fewer than six witnesses in the immediate area were affected by the spray and needed to see the school nurse for treatment.”

The altercation comes as school violence has been a major talking point across the Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County School Board heard a presentation earlier this month about the issue.

Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, said she had been contacted by many educators who were concerned about violence in classrooms.

“School fights are not new,” she said. “However, the intensity of the fights we’re seeing is very alarming.”

Additional information on Monday’s altercation was not immediately available.

Last August, police investigated a bomb threat at the school. The threat was later deemed “unsubstantiated.”

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Wild before Golden Knights game
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Wild before Golden Knights game
4
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
5
Golden Knights trade underachieving forward to Ducks
Golden Knights trade underachieving forward to Ducks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sebastian Duda/Shuttertock)
Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas that require a graduate degree
Stacker

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most