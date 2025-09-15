‘Encouraging news’: Many Nevada schools improved their ratings, state data shows

Schools across Nevada saw significant increases in performance ratings compared to previous years, new data from the Nevada Department of Education shows.

The state judges schools using the Nevada School Performance Framework star rating system. This system determines a school’s performance and assigns a rating of 1-5 stars based on factors such as chronic absenteeism, graduation rate and assessment results for English Language Arts, math and science

The data released by the Nevada Department of Education showed an 11 percent decrease in one-star schools in the state, dropping from 232 total schools in the 2023-2024 school year down to 140. While low-performing one- and two-star schools constituted about half of all schools in the state in the 2023-2024 school year, they now make up 41.6 percent of all schools.

Gains were made toward increasing the amount of four- and five-star schools as well, with 74 more schools in the state earning the distinction since the 2023-2024 school year, according to the state’s data. The percentage of schools in the state with those ratings rose to over 30 percent this year, up from 21.9 percent last year.

In Clark County, Darnell, Goldfarb and Kim Elementary Schools all made three-star increases in the past year to become four-star schools. Six state public charter schools in Clark County also made three-star jumps: CIVICA Academy Elementary and Middle Schools, Legacy Traditional School - North Valley, Quest Academy Northwest, Mater Academy Bonanza and Somerset Academy Losee. Another 45 schools across the state made two-star performance leaps, the state Department of Education said.

The data released on Monday gives insight into state education trends as school district leaders wait for the Nevada Department of Education’s annual Nevada Report Card, which provides key details about subject matter proficiency, school discipline rates and diversity, among other topics. The Report Card, which is usually released in mid-September, was delayed this year by the cyberattack on state computer systems, according to the Nevada Department of Education.

One factor driving rating improvements across the state is increased performance on assessments, the Nevada Department of Education noted. Smarter Balanced Assessment results showed improvements in math proficiency across all grade levels for the third year in a row, and all grade levels showed improvement in English Language Arts proficiency.

“It’s encouraging news that more of our state’s public schools are earning higher star ratings,” interim superintendent of public instruction Steve Canavero said in a press release. “This reflects the hard work and dedication of our educators, administrators, staff, students and families. I am also grateful for the historic state investment in public education and initiatives such as early literacy that aim to ensure that our students and educators have the resources they need to succeed.”

