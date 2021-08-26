Mask debate may overshadow School Board’s anti-racism policy update — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County board will hear an update on the district’s developing anti-racism policy, though the face mask mandate is likely to again dominate the public comment period.

The Clark County School Board prepares to start its meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, left, and Linda Cavazos, president of the Clark County School Board of Trustees, watch as protesters against a COVID-19 mandate interrupt the Clark County School Board meeting at the Clark County Government Center, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Protesters against a COVID-19 mandate gesture as they were escorted out of the Clark County School Board meeting at the Clark County Government Center, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School District police officers stand guard after protesters against a COVID-19 mandate interrupted the Clark County School Board meeting at the Clark County Government Center, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A protester, protesting against a COVID-19 mandate, reacts as she was arrested and escorted out of the Clark County School Board meeting at the Clark County Government Center, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School Board is scheduled to hear an update on the school district’s developing anti-racism policy on Thursday, though the face mask mandate in schools is likely to again dominate the public comment period.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

The first draft of the anti-racism policy was released in October. The board is not expected to vote on the revised policy until January 2022.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second consecutive time the board has met at the Clark County Government Center, a larger venue than its normal meeting location.

An anti-racism group spoke outside of the government center ahead of tonight’s meeting.

Earlier this month, a school board meeting turned contentious largely over criticism of the mask requirement in schools and the board heard a few hours of public comment.

The board called a few recesses and at least 10 people were asked to leave the meeting — some of whom were escorted out by police and one was handcuffed.

School board Chairwoman Linda Cavazos posted early this week on Twitter that similar disruptions would again be dealt with firmly.

“No warnings on Thursday. Wear a mask correctly or you don’t come in. Period,” she wrote. “Heckling and harassment will NOT be tolerated. This is a business meeting. We have kids without transportation, parents worried about quarantine protocol, and not enough teachers and subs.”

There’s a need for “timely, effective communication” for parents and employees, she said.

“Please stay home if you are a wannabe insurrectionist — you will not win,” Cavazos said. “Our focus is kids, (and) those of you chasing your few minutes of infamy can only hold one title — desperate attention seekers.”

