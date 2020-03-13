Meadows School to close temporarily out of coronavirus fear

A second Summerlin-area private school has decided to temporarily close its doors due to coronavirus fears through March 27.

The Meadows School (The Meadows)

The Meadows School will close through at least March 27, according to a note from the school sent to families Thursday.

“We will work with children tomorrow to prep for the move to online learning, and we will take the next two weeks to assess the situation as it evolves, to deep-clean the campus, and will be in constant communication with you throughout,” the note from head of school Jeremy Gregersen said.

All sports and afterschool extracurricular activities, meetings and assemblies are also canceled, the school said.

Online learning will begin on Wednesday after two previously scheduled days off for students.

The Alexander Dawson School announced earlier Thursday that it would close its doors for at least two weeks. The private schools are the first school closures related to coronavirus in the Vegas area.

Neither school has reported any cases of coronavirus, but both say they are closing out of an abundance of caution.

