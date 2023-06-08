67°F
Education

Military scholarships awarded to 8 ROTC students at UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Graduates turn to face the Army ROTC Color Guard as they enter the UNLV Winter 2021 commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center in December 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Veteran Benefits Guide announced Monday that they have chosen eight students to be recipients of Public Education Foundation scholarships.

The scholarships total $20,000 and are given to current juniors attending UNLV and who are enrolled in a ROTC program. Students have to have at least a 3.0 GPA to be eligible for the scholarship.

“As a proud military veteran, and founder of an organization focused on supporting our military veteran community, I am thrilled to partner with PEF to recognize these outstanding students from UNLV for their commitment to service,” said Josh Smith, founder and CEO of Veteran Benefits Guide.

Smith hopes that the scholarships can allow the selected students to pursue their passions through ROTC and support their career on the way to becoming military officers.

The eight scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each were awarded to the following students in UNLV’s Air Force ROTC program:

— Pio Bragado

— Cameron Dowiat

— Tyler Ray

— Miguel Antonio Rodriguez

— Minh Tran

— Luis Cerriteno

— David Giddens

— Joselle StaAna

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

