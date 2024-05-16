Mojave Max contest winner celebrates with class at Springs Preserve

Twenty-three students from Goldfarb Elementary School got to meet Mojave Max, the tortoise mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program on Thursday morning at the Springs Preserve.

What does the job market look like for the class of 2024?

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students, from left, Oscar, Keira and Katie check out an early train during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students Thiago, left, and Daisy check out a display during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students mingle with Mojave Max mascot during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest, which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on the 15-acre desert tortoise habitat. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira S. had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goldfarb Elementary School GATE students, including Keira S., right, check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. Classmate Keira had the winning guess in the 2024 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. More than 4,100 students entered the contest which ended on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:09 p.m. when Mojave Max emerged from his burrow. Keira guessed that Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students from Goldfarb Elementary School met Mojave Max, the mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program, Thursday morning at the Springs Preserve as one of the prizes awarded to a classmate who won a contest to guess when the tortoise would emerge from his burrow.

Twenty-three students got to watch the 20-year-old tortoise walk around and munch on a buffet of grape leaves and desert willow flowers spread across the floor of a large conference room. Each student also got amedal, and the class also received a trophy.

The contest winner, Kiera S., and her teacher, Kimberly Tyler, each received a laptop computer.

The fourth-grader guessed Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m., coming closer to the actual time than the other 4,100 Clark County elementary students taking part in the competition. Max lumbered out of his burrow at 3:09 p.m., just 24 minutes earlier than the guessed time. It was his second-latest emergence in the contest’s 24-year history.

Keira gave credit to Tyler, aGifted and Talented Education specialist who showed the students how to analyze the past dates and times of Max’s emergence to judge when the tortoise would likely come out this year.

“She gave us sheets for other times that Max came out, and so I thought maybe it’s a later day, and then I just decided a time,” Keira said.

In addition to analyzing past emergence dates and times, Tyler said students prepped for their contest guesses by learning about desert tortoises and weather prediction.

Goldfarb has its own resident tortoise, Goldie, who was discovered when the school was being built in the mid-1990s and plays a big part in educating students about tortoises, she said.

“It was a lot of fun and a lot of work,” Tyler said. “(The students) said, by the time they were done, they really wanted to make those guesses because they were done with data.”

Keira said it felt “really great” to win the competition.

“It couldn’t have happened to a greater girl,” Tyler said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.