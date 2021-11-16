Months later, talks with CCSD unions over vaccine mandate yet to begin

Three employee unions say no formal negotiations have occurred yet with the Clark County School District after the School Board approval of COVID-19 vaccinations on Sept. 2.

Clark County School Board vote 5-1 to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate among school district employees, to be negotiated by unions, during a school board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

More than two-and-a-half months after the Clark County School Board approved a controversial COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees, negotiations between the school district and the unions have yet to begin.

A Clark County School District spokesman said Tuesday that some initial conversations about the mandate have taken place with employee unions, but formal negotiations have not yet started.

The School Board voted 5-1 on Sept. 2 to approve a vaccine mandate, which called for negotiating with unions and allowing for religious and medical exemptions. Trustee Danielle Ford voted “no” and Trustee Katie Williams wasn’t present.

The meeting drew hundreds of people and the board heard more than five hours of public comments — the overwhelming majority of which were opposed to a mandate — before the vote.

Memorandums of agreement with five employee unions over the mandate, which could impact about 42,000 school district employees, are expected to eventually come back before the board. But there is not yet any timetable for that to happen.

About 71 percent of school district employees have uploaded a completed vaccination card into an online platform. That’s up from 67 percent at the time of the vote.

The Clark County Education Association, which represents teachers and other licensed employees, didn’t have updates Tuesday about the mandate. A spokeswoman confirmed that negotiations haven’t started with the district.

Education Support Employees Association spokesman Alexander Marks said Monday that to his knowledge, there haven’t been any negotiations between the union and school district about the vaccination mandate.

The primary focus has been the union’s collective bargaining agreement, which was just ratified over the weekend, he said. The item is on Thursday’s School Board agenda for possible approval.

Negotiations also haven’t formally started with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.

Executive Director Stephen Augspurger said Tuesday that the union received an inquiry from the district as to whether he’s still a union negotiator since he’s retiring soon, but no formal sessions have been held.

Augspurger said he’s sure, though, negotiations will be forthcoming.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.