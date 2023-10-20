69°F
Education

More digital difficulties hit Clark County School District

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 7:28 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 8:12 am
Clark County School District (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Clark County School District said Friday that it is “experiencing an interruption of its internet services,” though it is not known whether it is related to its recent cybersecurity issues.

“CCSD is currently experiencing an interruption of its internet services, affecting District operations, including internet, email and intermittent phone service,” the district said on its X account. “Classes will continue as scheduled, however, some transportation services may be delayed.”

The district later Friday said that it is working with Cox Communications on restoring service.

The school district’s website wasn’t operational as of 8 a.m.

The district announced Monday night that it was affected by a “cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment” that happened around Oct. 5.

In response, the district is temporarily limiting access to Google Workspace to within schools and administrative buildings. It also implemented a forced password change for students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

