More teacher absences cause Henderson elementary school to cancel classes

Since Sept. 1, at least eight schools have each closed for one day because of staffing shortages.

Classes were canceled Wednesday at Newton Elementary School in Henderson because of teacher absences, a day after the Clark County School District declared an impasse in teacher union contract negotiations.

A text message from Newton to parents read: “There are an unexpected number of staff/teachers absent from school today.”

It was unclear if Newton was the only campus closed Wednesday. The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for a list of school closures.

The city of Henderson is offering a “Battle Born Kids” drop-in session Wednesday at Black Mountain Recreation Center, which is next door to the school.

The fee is $27, which includes lunch and snacks. Financial assistance is available.

A day earlier, classes were canceled at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Rogich Middle School in Summerlin, Woolley Elementary School in the north valley and Twitchell Elementary School in Green Valley.

Earlier this week, the school district filed court papers seeking to stop “rolling sickouts” that have now closed seven schools and disrupted operations at two others this month.

Teachers union officials have said multiple times over the last week that the staffing situations aren’t part of union actions.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In addition to the four schools closed Tuesday, Gibson, Sewell and Givens elementary schools also were affected. Anywhere from 65 to 87 percent of employees at those three schools called in sick.

Two other schools — Monaco Middle School and Southeast Career Technical Academy — experienced a large number of teacher absences but remained open and moved some students to large areas on campus to ensure supervision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.