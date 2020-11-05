National search recommended for Nevada State College president

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents could take action Nov. 13. Current college President Bart Patterson is stepping down at the end of June.

Bart Patterson (Nevada State College)

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s chancellor is recommending a national search for a new Nevada State College president.

NSHE’s Board of Regents could take action during a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 13.

Current Nevada State College President Bart Patterson — who has been on the job for nearly a decade — announced in March that he’s stepping down at the end of June 2021 when his contract ends.

Patterson is the longest-serving president for the college, which opened in 2002 and has more than 5,000 students at its Henderson campus. He started as interim president in 2011 and was appointed to the position permanently the following year.

National search recommended

NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose is recommending moving forward with a national search for a new president, according to Nov. 13 meeting materials posted online. The cost may exceed $25,000.

If regents approve a national search, the plan is to identify a search consultant before of the end of the year and hopefully have a group of presidential finalists on Nevada State College’s campus in April, Rose wrote in a memo to the board.

NSHE and the college held two virtual forums in early October to gather input on whether to pursue a national search for a president or appoint an interim president.

Of those who responded to a real-time anonymous poll, 91 percent favored a national search. In total, 78 people — including Nevada State College employees, students, alumni and community members — participated in the forums.

Busy hiring year

In addition to the college’s presidential search, the state’s higher education system has been busy this year responding to turnover and hiring new top leaders.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield started on the job in late August, Rose began in early September and University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval started in early October.

Also, Desert Research Institute President Kumud Acharya was appointed to his position permanently in September after filling the role on an interim basis for a year.

