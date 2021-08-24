Native Americans, National Guard families can get college fee waivers

The waivers for certain fees were created during the most recent session of the Nevada Legislature and are available beginning this semester.

Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Tuesday that waivers for certain fees are available for Native American students and family members of those serving in the Nevada National Guard.

The waivers were created during the most recent legislative session and are available beginning this semester.

“The fee waivers will assist these specific student populations to access the superb higher education opportunities available at Nevada’s public universities and colleges,” NSHE Board of Regents chair Cathy McAdoo said in a news release.

Under Assembly Bill 262, Native American students who are members or descendants of a federally recognized tribe or nation in Nevada can get a waiver for registration and other fees.

Recipients must have lived in the state for at least a year, have at least a 2.0 semester grade point average and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Another bill, AB 156, allows Nevada National Guard active duty members to transfer waivers for registration and lab fees to a child or spouse “during a period of reenlistment,” the release said. The student must maintain at least a 2.0 semester grade point average.

For more information about the waivers, visit nshe.nevada.edu/info-center.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.