Nevada charter school board lifts in-person learning cap

Rebecca Feiden, executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. (Courtesy)

Students work in Joyelle Sampon's first grade class during school at Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas' Centennial Hills campus, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s public charter school authority voted Friday to remove a cap on how many students can attend in-person classes at any given time.

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s board voted unanimously on the change. It means schools in counties with elevated levels of COVID-19 transmission — including Clark County — have the option of bringing more students back to buildings or offering more frequent in-person classes.

The board’s decision comes as a result of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s new emergency directive last week that raises capacity limits in school buildings.

“These directives do provide more flexibility for in-person learning in schools,” Executive Director Rebecca Feiden said.

In August, the charter authority’s board approved a distance learning mandate, saying schools in counties with high levels of coronavirus transmission could provide in-person instruction for up to 25 percent of their students at any given time. In November, the board relaxed the requirement, allowing schools to bring up to 40 percent of students to campuses.

Now, schools don’t have a limit on how many students they can have on campus in person, but they’re required to follow Sisolak’s emergency directive.

The charter authority sponsors a few dozen schools — some of which have more than one campus — with a total of more than 50,000 students.

A school’s ability to have full-time in-person classes depends on school building capacity and what its school board decides, Feiden told the Review-Journal earlier this week.

Feiden said the authority will review school plans, but it won’t be an approval process.

The decision comes as the Clark County School District prepares to transition to a hybrid model — two days a week in person and three days with distance learning — beginning Monday for preschool through third grade students.

Under Sisolak’s new directive, schools that have operated for at least 20 days with in-person classes can increase to 75 percent capacity or 250 people in any given space. That’s up from the previous 50 percent or a 50-person limit.

Schools also are now required to have 3 feet of social distancing space between all students. Before that, 6 feet was required for high schoolers.

Many Las Vegas-area public charter schools began the school year with 100 percent distance education, but started bringing a limited number of students on campus in October under a hybrid model — either with half-day sessions or alternating days when students attend in-person classes.

Some schools switched temporarily back to full distance learning after Thanksgiving break, but many have since brought at least some students back to campus.

Schools operating with some level of in-person classes now have significant experience with mitigation measures, contact tracing and “all of the pieces of operating in person during the pandemic,” Feiden said.

School leaders have said they want to continue increasing in-person learning, she said, while raising concerns about students’ academic development and mental health.

“In the last month, Nevada has seen a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate, though rates continue to remain high,” Feiden wrote in meeting materials posted online. “In addition, in each of the counties in which SPCSA-sponsored schools are located, educators are now eligible for and receiving vaccinations.”

Only 17 schools in the state aren’t currently offering least some in-person learning, Feiden said. Of those, three are full-time distance learning schools normally and several are Nevada State High School campuses.

Feiden said Friday the authority also plans to transition to have some in-person component to board meetings, including have some board members attend in person in the authority’s Southern Nevada office for the March meeting.

During the meeting, the charter authority also:

—Provided conditional approval for a new charter school, TEACH Las Vegas.

The board denied the school’s original application in December, saying it didn’t meet minimum state requirements. The school is part of the TEACH Public Schools network, which currently has a few campuses in Los Angeles.

—Approved a charter amendment for Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas to allow the school add a seventh campus in the Las Vegas Valley.

Coral Academy, which currently has about 3,885 students, plans to open a campus in east Henderson beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

The new campus will be near the Pittman and Cadence neighborhoods, and would initially serve preschool through eighth grade students, but later expand through 12th grade.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.