104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

Nevada health board may order COVID vaccination for college students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Las V ...
Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The state Board of Health will hold an emergency meeting Friday to consider a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for public college and university students.

The board meets at 9 a.m. and members of the public can listen in by phone or via Zoom video conferencing.

Originally, the board was scheduled to consider a mandate during a Sept. 3 meeting, but the timeline was moved up.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team has recommended that Nevada System of Higher Education students be fully vaccinated for the spring 2022 semester.

Nevada is requiring its approximately 27,000 state workers, which includes NSHE employees, to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing weekly. The requirement took effect this week.

Thousands of students are preparing to return to campuses in person this month — some of whom will be living in dorms or other densely-populated housing environments — in areas of the state where case numbers are high, including Clark County.

Adding to concerns: the 18-to 24-year-old age group has had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the state throughout the pandemic.

In May, the higher education system, which oversees eight campuses and more than 100,000 students, announced it was drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students coming onto campuses for fall semester with some limited exceptions.

NSHE said at the time the requirement would be contingent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to COVID-19 vaccines, which hasn’t happened, and affirmative votes by the Board of Regents and state Board of Health.

Earlier this month, though, the higher education system said the legal authority for a vaccine mandate for students falls under the state Board of Health.

Hundreds of colleges and universities across the country are mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students or employees this fall, including the University of California and California State University systems.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
2
COVID outbreak shuts down Henderson school, shifts students to remote learning
COVID outbreak shuts down Henderson school, shifts students to remote learning
3
First federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead
First federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead
4
Nevada repays $30M to those who paid unconstitutional tax
Nevada repays $30M to those who paid unconstitutional tax
5
Nevada adds 2.5K COVID cases, 30 deaths, down from week-ago record
Nevada adds 2.5K COVID cases, 30 deaths, down from week-ago record
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
By / RJ

Parents of two students at Clark County schools have filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and the school district alleging that ordering students to wear masks violates their constitutional rights.

Read More