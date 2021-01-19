Nevada higher ed system creates COVID-19 mental health task force

The group is expected to meet for the first time in early February, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Tuesday.

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Tuesday it will create a COVID-19 mental health task force.

The group is expected to meet for the first time in early February and will continue meeting throughout this year, NSHE said in a news release. Chancellor Melody Rose also plans to conduct a listening tour.

The task force will make recommendations on how to address emotional and mental health challenges across the higher education system’s eight schools, which serve more than 100,000 students.

“Emotional and mental health is often an overlooked condition and under-resourced area that impacts every aspect of our lives, and the ability of students and employees to learn, work, and live within the NSHE community,” Rose said in the release. “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these pre-existing concerns have been exacerbated.”

NSHE Chief General Counsel Joe Reynolds will be chairman of the task force.

