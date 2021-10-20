Nevada Promise Scholarship application deadline looms

The scholarship was created by the Legislature in 2017. Full-time degree-seeking community college students are eligible to apply.

Halloween is the deadline to apply for a Nevada Promise Scholarship that covers up to three years of mandatory tuition and fees for eligible community college students.

The scholarship was created by the Legislature in 2017. Full-time degree-seeking students at the state’s community colleges are eligible to apply.

The “last dollar” scholarship pays for expenses that aren’t covered by other forms of financial aid, the College of Southern Nevada said in a news release.

Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Those who receive a scholarship must meet with a program mentor and complete community service hours.

CSN, which has three Las Vegas Valley campuses, has 756 students receiving the scholarship this semester, according to the release. In total, nearly 1,600 students have received assistance at CSN since the scholarship’s inception.

To apply, visit csn.edu/promise.

