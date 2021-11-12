Nevada regents choose 2 new board leaders amid complaint probe

The NSHE Board of Regents vote Carol Del Carlo as temporary board chair and Amy Carvalho as vice chair while chancellor’s hostile workplace complaint is investigated.

Amy Carvalho is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Cathy McAdoo, left, and Patrick Carter (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The Board of Regents for Nevada’s higher education system elected two new leaders to guide the body while an investigation is underway into the chancellor’s hostile work environment complaint.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents selected the temporary new officers during a special meeting Friday, voting Carol Del Carlo in as board chair and Amy Carvalho as vice chair.

Del Carlo, who represents Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Esmeralda, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe counties on the board, and Carvalho, who represents a swath of southeastern Clark County, will lead the board while a third-party investigation is conducted into a hostile work environment complaint that Chancellor Melody Rose submitted in early October.

Last week, previous Board Chair Cathy McAdoo and Vice Chair Patrick Carter — who are named in the complaint — announced they’ll step down from their leadership roles while the investigation is ongoing. They remain on the board as regents.

Earlier this month, Carter also resigned as the leader of a search committee seeking to hire a new chief of staff and special counsel after a candidate alleged his application was improperly reviewed.

Carter recommended the current search process be canceled and an outside firm be hired instead.

Friday’s meeting was the first time the board has met since Rose’s complaint was made public in early October .

Rose alleged she experienced “abusive treatment” since late June when McAdoo and Carter were selected for their board leadership roles.

They started in those positions July 1 and their terms were slated to continue through July 30, 2022. NSHE oversees eight public colleges and universities in the state, serving more than 100,000 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.