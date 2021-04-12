85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

Nevada State College changes course, plans in-person graduation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 1:43 pm
 
The Liberal Arts and Science building is seen at the Nevada State College in Henderson. (Las Ve ...
The Liberal Arts and Science building is seen at the Nevada State College in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Nevada State College announced Monday it’s now planning for in-person graduation ceremonies in early June to recognize 2020 and 2021 graduates.

The Henderson college is aiming for events June 5 at the Orleans Arena, which has “initiated the application process for approval,” President Bart Patterson said in a letter to the campus community.

The college may need to hold up to four ceremonies that day in order to meet health and safety requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson said. Each graduate will receive tickets for up to four guests.

“If feasible, we will seek to have one ceremony dedicated to the Class of 2020, recognizing that we will need to maintain significant flexibility on ceremony assignments given restrictions on events imposed by state and local officials,” he said.

Graduation ceremonies will also be livestreamed online.

The announcement Monday is a reversal of the college’s decision in early March to hold a virtual ceremony and in-person “Grad Walk” photo opportunity.

UNLV, College of Southern Nevada and University of Nevada, Reno, have all announced plans for in-person ceremonies this spring. They’ll be the first in-person graduations since December 2019.

For Nevada State College’s graduation, more information will be sent to 2020 and 2021 graduates via email. Details will also be posted in two weeks at nsc.edu/Commencement.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
5
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U. S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Cortez Masto seeks funds to address youth suicides
By / RJ

Citing the surge of student suicides in Las Vegas, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto urged two federal agencies to tap into a pot of $122.7 billion for schools in the recently passed coronavirus rescue plan to launch a coordinated effort to curb the alarming deaths.