Nevada State College changes course, plans in-person graduation

Nevada State College announced Monday it’s now planning for in-person graduation ceremonies in early June to recognize 2020 and 2021 graduates.

The Henderson college is aiming for events June 5 at the Orleans Arena, which has “initiated the application process for approval,” President Bart Patterson said in a letter to the campus community.

The college may need to hold up to four ceremonies that day in order to meet health and safety requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson said. Each graduate will receive tickets for up to four guests.

“If feasible, we will seek to have one ceremony dedicated to the Class of 2020, recognizing that we will need to maintain significant flexibility on ceremony assignments given restrictions on events imposed by state and local officials,” he said.

Graduation ceremonies will also be livestreamed online.

The announcement Monday is a reversal of the college’s decision in early March to hold a virtual ceremony and in-person “Grad Walk” photo opportunity.

UNLV, College of Southern Nevada and University of Nevada, Reno, have all announced plans for in-person ceremonies this spring. They’ll be the first in-person graduations since December 2019.

For Nevada State College’s graduation, more information will be sent to 2020 and 2021 graduates via email. Details will also be posted in two weeks at nsc.edu/Commencement.

