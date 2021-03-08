Nevada State College plans virtual graduation and ‘Grad Walk’ in May

The Henderson college announced Monday it’s planning an online ceremony for 6 p.m. May 7, followed by a “Grad Walk” that will offer photo-taking opportunities.

Nevada State College announced Monday it’s planning a virtual graduation ceremony in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 7. In addition to the class of 2021, graduates from the fall 2020 semester also will be recognized.

The week after the virtual ceremony, graduates will have the option of participating in a “Grad Walk” where they can walk across a stage in their cap and gown as their name is read aloud, according to a news release from the college. It’s an opportunity for graduates’ family members to take photos.

Nevada State College hasn’t released further details about the logistics of the Grad Walk, including when and where it will be held, and how the college plans to comply with COVID-19-related occupancy and gathering size limitations.

Las Vegas-area colleges and universities, including Nevada State College, haven’t held traditional in-person graduation ceremonies since December 2019 due to the pandemic.

Last month, UNLV and University of Nevada, Reno, announced they’re also planning virtual graduation ceremonies for May. The College of Southern Nevada and Clark County School District high schools haven’t announced spring graduation plans yet.

At Nevada State College, more than 700 students are slated to graduate this year — the largest graduating class in the school’s nearly 20-year history.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to our entire Scorpion community for their input and ideas on how best to mark this significant academic achievement given the restrictions imposed by the pandemic,” President Bart Patterson said in the news release. “We remain committed to ensuring that you experience a celebration worthy of your remarkable accomplishments during this unprecedented time.”

For more information about graduation plans, visit nsc.edu/commencement.

