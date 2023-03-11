Nevada State gets OK to become a university

The school’s new name — Nevada State University — will take effect July 1. That’s contingent on state law changes passing during the legislative session.

Nevada State College in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The school will become Nevada State University on July 1. That’s contingent on state law changes passing during the legislative session. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Board of Regents voted on Friday to approve a name change for Nevada State College.

The new name — Nevada State University — will take effect July 1, but that’s contingent on state law changes passing during the legislative session that’s underway.

Legislation would “create a second-tier teaching university” within the state’s higher education system to “replace the state college as the middle-tier,” according to online meeting materials.

College officials say a name change will help increase enrollment, eliminate confusion among employers and lead to higher pay for graduates.

In September, regents voted unanimously to postpone considering a name change. Some regents said they needed more information about impacts in areas such as accreditation.

The board heard an update in late November, but it was an information-only item and no action was taken.

Nevada State, which opened in 2002 in Henderson, has more than 7,200 students. It offers bachelor’s degrees, plus a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

Fewer than 1 percent of comparable public schools in the western U.S. use “college” in their names, according to online meeting materials.

Work began in fall 2019 to look into the option of renaming and to solicit feedback.

Now, Nevada State will begin a renaming process with its accreditation organization, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

It will also start the process of requesting updates to the Nevada System of Higher Education’s handbook to reflect the name change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

