Nevada System of Higher Education announces 4 chancellor finalists

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Tuesday announced four finalists for its chancellor position.

The finalists are Arthur Ellis, Richard Larson, Anthony Munroe and Melody Rose. They’ll participate in virtual public forums on June 15-16.

After the forums, finalists will be interviewed by the NSHE chancellor search committee on June 17, NSHE said in a statement. The full Board of Regents will then conduct a special meeting at 1 p.m. the next day to consider the committee’s recommendation.

Current NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly isn’t seeking an extension of his contract after completing his three-year term this year. He plans to return to a faculty position at Arizona State University.

