Nevada teachers can get $500 to buy classroom supplies. Here’s how.

State Senators Marilyn Dondero Loop addresses the media during her visit to Clarence A. Piggott Academy, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. State Senators Dondero Loop and Nicole Cannizzaro launched a second round of the Nevada Department of Education’s DonorsChoose grant program to provide resources to 20,000 Nevada classrooms via DonorsChoose. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A returning grant program can help Nevada teachers purchase up to $500 of classroom supplies, the state’s Department of Education announced in a press release Wednesday.

The DonorsChoose grant program, funded through a law passed in the 2025 legislative session, appropriates $15 million in state general funds for classroom resource grants through the 2027 fiscal year.

This marks the state’s third grant program partnership with DonorsChoose to benefit Nevada educators. The partnership, which began in 2021, has utilized $18 million since its inception to help tens of thousands of teachers pay for classroom supplies.

“Ensuring our educators and staff across Nevada have the resources they need to support their students is essential,” said State Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, who sponsored the legislation. “As a retired Clark County teacher, I understand how common it is for educators to spend money out of pocket on classroom supplies. I am thankful for our continued partnership with DonorsChoose and the opportunity to support educators in providing students with hands-on learning opportunities.”

How to apply

Full-time PreK-12 Nevada public school teachers are eligible to apply for grant funding.

To apply, educators can go online to help.donorschoose.org, click the “Funding Tips + Offers” button and navigate to the “State of Nevada donating $690 to qualifying Nevada projects” link under the “Additional Funding Opportunities” section. The grant offers up to $500 for supplies, and up to an additional $190 to cover any related fees and shipping costs.

Teachers must follow the instructions and write a project essay explaining how the resources they are requesting will improve students’ learning experiences. If requesting instructional materials, applicants must explain how they align with the Nevada Academic Content Standards.

Eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Wednesday and are anticipated to be funded within one week of applying, the press release noted.

