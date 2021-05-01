90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Education

Nevada’s COVID-19 response director heading back to higher ed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
Caleb Cage will leave the governor’s office June 1 to rejoin the Nevada System of Higher Educ ...
Caleb Cage will leave the governor’s office June 1 to rejoin the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After overseeing the state’s COVID-19 response for more than a year, Caleb Cage will rejoin the Nevada System of Higher Education in June.

Cage will leave the governor’s office June 1 and will become NSHE’s vice chancellor for workforce development and chief innovation officer on June 10.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who appointed Cage to a temporary pandemic response role last year, said in a Friday news release he’s grateful for Cage’s service.

“His expertise in emergency management and his leadership have been invaluable,” Sisolak said. “While the pandemic is not yet over, our State response efforts will naturally transition as the situation evolves and we focus on mass vaccination of Nevadans.”

In another NSHE job change, Crystal Abba, who’s currently vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, will move into the position of interim vice chancellor for community colleges.

The role was previously filled by Nate Mackinnon, who has accepted a job as executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Jobless Nevadans now must complete work search requirements to get aid
Jobless Nevadans now must complete work search requirements to get aid
2
Sisolak: Recovery depends on hospitality workers getting inoculated
Sisolak: Recovery depends on hospitality workers getting inoculated
3
Nevada’s new COVID cases remain far above average as deaths rebound
Nevada’s new COVID cases remain far above average as deaths rebound
4
7 cases of India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Nevada
7 cases of India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Nevada
5
Easing COVID rules will cause Nevada cases to climb, but how high?
Easing COVID rules will cause Nevada cases to climb, but how high?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST