Nevada’s COVID-19 response director heading back to higher ed

Caleb Cage will leave the governor’s office June 1 and rejoin the Nevada System of Higher Education on June 10 as vice chancellor for workforce development and chief innovation officer.

Cage will leave the governor’s office June 1 and will become NSHE’s vice chancellor for workforce development and chief innovation officer on June 10.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who appointed Cage to a temporary pandemic response role last year, said in a Friday news release he’s grateful for Cage’s service.

“His expertise in emergency management and his leadership have been invaluable,” Sisolak said. “While the pandemic is not yet over, our State response efforts will naturally transition as the situation evolves and we focus on mass vaccination of Nevadans.”

In another NSHE job change, Crystal Abba, who’s currently vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, will move into the position of interim vice chancellor for community colleges.

The role was previously filled by Nate Mackinnon, who has accepted a job as executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

