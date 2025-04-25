62°F
New CCSD leaders Welsh, Gonzales get contracts approved

Jesse Welsh answers questions from the Clark County School Board during an interview for Clark ...
Jesse Welsh answers questions from the Clark County School Board during an interview for Clark County School District superintendent at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

The Clark County School Board on Thursday approved a contract for a superintendent finalist to serve as a deputy superintendent for the Clark County School District.

The School Board approved a contract for Jesse Welsh, who will serve as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, according to a news release, at a board meeting Thursday in Las Vegas.

The board also approved a deputy superintendent contract for Felicia Gonzales, a Las Vegas native. Among other roles, Gonzales previously served as deputy superintendent for the Nevada Department of Education and as an associate superintendent for the school district.

Gonzales will serve as deputy superintendent of business operations. Each new deputy superintendent will be paid $260,000 annually on one-year contracts.

In the release, new school district superintendent Jhone Ebert said Welsh and Gonzales both have “proven leadership skills” that are “necessary to empower educators in our schools.”

Welsh, who currently serves as CEO of Nevada State High School, a charter school, was one of three finalists for the superintendent position.

The School Board voted on March 13 to select Jhone Ebert for the role, who was then the state superintendent of public instruction.

Welsh has served in various roles at the Clark County School District in the past, including serving as principal of Thurman White Middle School. Before Welsh was the CEO at Nevada State High School, he was a superintendent in Arizona.

