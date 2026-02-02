New CCSD start times to help high schoolers most, middle schoolers least, experts say

High school students stand to benefit the most from CCSD’s new bell schedule. But researchers say middle school students could be worse off for having classes start earlier.

Two months before the Clark County School District announced a new bell schedule for the 2026-2027 school year, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jesse Welsh declared that he believed any changes to start times should be grounded in scientific research.

Studies show high schoolers — of which the school district has nearly 100,000 — can greatly benefit in the classroom from being fully rested, and the later start times school district leaders unveiled can help them achieve the sleep they need. The changes to start times in Clark County will make high schools generally start at 8:30 a.m. come August, whereas they currently begin around 7:00 a.m.

But research also shows later start times could benefit the district’s more than 60,000 middle schoolers, who some experts say stand to suffer the most from the new bell schedule. Middle schools will generally start at 7:30 a.m. next school year, half an hour earlier than they do currently.

Double-edged sword

District leaders have pointed to a wide range of reasons why it chose the newest bell schedule, from the large-but-limited bus fleet to concerned elementary principals fearing kids may walk home in the dark. Despite these limitations, officials have maintained that improving educational outcomes is their central priority with the bell schedule changes.

“We’re making this decision to ensure that every student, from our pre-K to our 12th graders, is sitting in front of the teacher when their brain is most ready to absorb the knowledge that our teachers are sharing with them,” Superintendent Jhone Ebert stated while unveiling the new start times.

On a fact sheet distributed after the announcement, studies by acclaimed researcher Kyla Wahlstrom featured prominently. Wahlstrom, a senior research fellow at the University of Minnesota who has studied start times for nearly 30 years, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that CCSD’s changes could have mixed effects.

She lauded the moves to make high schoolers start later, saying research shows start times of 8:30 a.m. or later at high schools improves attendance and graduation rates while lowering rates of depression and drug use.

“All of that is tied to them having at least eight hours of sleep, which 8:30 in the morning as a start time will enable that to happen,” Wahlstrom said.

But for middle schoolers, Wahlstrom said optimal start times can vary depending on whether a student has started puberty.

As children enter puberty, the brain starts telling the adrenal glands in the kidneys to delay the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the body’s internal clock, Wahlstrom said. That delay makes pubescent kids not get tired until later in the night and remain tired later in the morning.

Puberty most often begins anywhere between the ages of 8 to 13 for girls and 9 to 14 for boys, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Middle schoolers are typically 11 to 14 years old.

“Those students that have entered puberty are going to have a difficult time,” Wahlstrom said.

‘Social jet lag’

Graham McGinnis, an associate professor in UNLV’s kinesiology and nutrition sciences department, said the school district’s start time changes appear to prioritize the needs of high school students over middle schoolers.

McGinnis, who studies disruptions to sleep patterns, said there is greater need to help high schoolers get better rest because research shows they tend to get less sleep than other students.

He also said the bell schedule changes could change the amount of “social jet lag” students feel. When someone changes their sleep schedule to wake up hours earlier or later than usual, McGinnis said, every hour difference equates to one day of feeling tired and hungry at all the wrong times — similar to the experience of jet lag.

“If you’re a middle school or high schooler kid and you’re staying up three hours later on the weekend … that means that by Wednesday or Thursday you’re starting to get back into a normal rhythm right in time to enter the weekend again on Friday and shift another three hours,” McGinnis said. “It would be the same as flying East Coast to West Coast every single weekend for your entire childhood.”

McGinnis said the start time changes will most likely help mitigate the effects of social jet lag for high schoolers, but could exacerbate them for middle schoolers.

“I don’t envy the decision makers at this point, because someone’s going to be disappointed,” he said.

What do students, parents think?

Outside Bonanza High School on Thursday, 11th grader Jose Mejia Roses sat on a curb waiting for his ride home. He said he’s looking forward to the extra sleep he’ll get, adding that he currently wakes up at 5 a.m. to get to school on time.

Jorden Cintron, a Bonanza junior and wide receiver on the school’s football team, said he’s ready for the later start times as well.

“I think it’s a pretty good change,” Cintron said. “I’m definitely going to be more energized in class.”

Some parents have also voiced their opinions to the school district about how the new start times will affect their lives.

Royal Liu, a parent of a Hyde Park Middle School student, said he felt the district’s logic was inconsistent in saying older students need more sleep while scheduling middle schools to start earlier than they currently do.

He said that the changes will complicate morning drop offs. With his kids soon to be in middle and high school, Liu said, his oldest child will have to wait an extra hour in the car while he drops off his youngest child.

“The explanation they gave is kind of stupid,” Liu said. “It contradicts what they said.”

