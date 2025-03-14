New College of Southern Nevada president named

Stacy Klippenstein, president of a community college in Arizona, was chosen by the Board of Regents to be the college’s next president.

Stacy Klippenstein, the next president of the College of Southern Nevada. (Stacy Klippenstein)

An Arizona community college president has been selected by the Nevada Board of Regents to be the next president of the College of Southern Nevada.

Stacy Klippenstein was chosen following a national search and public forums due to his “strong background in expanding access to higher education and strengthening workforce and community partnerships,” said Amy Carvalho, the board’s chair, in a news release.

Klippenstein has more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership, and is currently the president of Mohave Community College in Mohave County, Arizona, the news release said. He previously served as the president of Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana.

At Miles, he helped raise $3 million for the college’s Agriculture Advancement Center — the largest single donation in the college’s history, the news release said.

Klippenstein will succeed acting president William Kibler, who has led CSN since July 2024.

