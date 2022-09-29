New expansion for After School All Stars with grant from CCSD

On Wednesday afternoon the After School All Stars Las Vegas announced the expansion of their program with a nearly $5 million dollar grant from the Clark County School District.

Dr. Jesus Jara, Superintendent, Clark County School District on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Peter Guzman, President, Latin Chamber of Commerce speaks during the announcement on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon the After School All Stars Las Vegas announced the expansion of their program with a nearly $5 million dollar grant from the Clark County School District.

The expansion allows for the addition of 12 schools to the program, bringing the total up to 31, according to executive director Jodi Manzella.

The after school program has impacted more than 150,000 CCSD students over the years. With the new grant provided by CCSD, the program will now impact over 1,000 students every day of the school year, Manzella said.

Along with Manzella, community leaders such as Peter Guzman, president, Latin Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Cupersmith, board chairman, After School All Stars Las Vegas, and Dr. Jesus Jara, superintendent, Clark County School District gathered at the Latin Chamber of Commerce office to announce the expansion to the program.

Beginning 26 years ago, the After School All Stars Las Vegas has provided Clark County School District children with, “free after school teacher led programs that keep children safe during the hours where they might otherwise find trouble. All that while teaching them skills that will help them succeed in life and more importantly, in school as well,” Cupersmith said.