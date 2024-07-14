New home, school for sex-trafficked victims taking shape in Boulder City

St. Jude’s has teamed up with the Clark County School District to offer what’s believed to be the first school of its kind in the nation, serving those who have been victims of sex trafficking.

This rendering show what the exterior of the new school on the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center campus will look like. It is nearing completion and will be open to students around the first of November. (Rendering)

Ideally, a school is more than just four walls, a ceiling and some windows. It’s a place of learning, a place to feel safe, and a place to meet and bond with others.

This is what’s planned for the school at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center in Boulder City.

Construction of the school was recently completed with the remainder of the Healing Center expected to be finished this fall. That is when the students, who will live in group homes within the Healing Center, will begin school.

Last week, St. Jude’s CEO, Dr. Christina Vela, and the school’s new principal, Amy Manning, discussed the progress of both the school and center and what it means to be the ones laying the foundation for other collaborations throughout the country to deal with the ever-increasing problem of sex trafficking.

“It looks exactly as envisioned, which means it’s extra special to see it come to life,” Vela said. “It’s really beautiful. There was a lot of apprehension as to whether or not this partnership was really going to work. Is the school actually going to look as unique and creative as we hoped it would be? The answer is yes to all three questions.”

Manning agreed, adding, “It’s definitely the most beautiful school-related space I think I’ve ever seen. It’s definitely not your traditional-looking school. There are so many windows and natural light. When we add the plants and water features, it will have a very Zen, calming space for the students.”

Fostering a sense of safety

According to a release from St. Jude’s, the Healing Center is unique, from its ground-up residences, holistic treatment options, survivor advocates, and trauma-sensitive design. It will sit on 10 acres of land with a series of individual one-story homes that will mimic a neighborhood setting, with walking paths and extensive landscaping, designed to foster a sense of safety.

The Healing Center will also include therapy offices, a multi-purpose building, meeting space, library, computer lab, a yoga and meditation room, and outside areas to encourage transformation through connection to nature.

Additionally, the school will have dedicated spaces for yoga, CrossFit, and physical activity and some of the staff will be yoga certified and trauma-informed trained.

Manning has successfully hired a team of licensed teachers, counselors, and support professionals. Each has begun extensive training, covering topics such as understanding sex trafficking, hearing a survivor’s story, learning the school’s core values, and fostering a compassionate environment for students in foster care.

“We had 14 positions and all 14 have been filled,” Manning said. “There were qualities I looked for that were very specific to what I felt the students and staff would need. We were looking for very compassionate people who are looking to be open to a lot of training. They needed to be willing to think outside the box because this school will function differently than your typical CCSD campus.”

Project price tag nearly $25 million

The Healing Center will feature six homes, three of which will have four bedrooms and the other three with six bedrooms. The smaller homes will be for new arrivals who will later progress to the larger homes. At capacity, 62 children — most of whom will be court-appointed or referred — could be housed.

To assist with these children, specialists trained to work with victims of sex trafficking have been hired. It’s anticipated that all the students to begin with will be girls.

“There’s nothing about our model or program that says we can’t care for boys,” Vela said, adding they anticipate all of their students coming from Nevada, most of whom will be in the program for a year.

This project comes with a price tag of nearly $25 million. Through a variety of partnerships and donations both big and small, Vela said it is truly a group effort. Some of those donations have included $5 million from CCSD, $4 million from Clark County, a $2 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation and $500,000 from both the Nevada Elks and Nevada Women’s Philanthropy.

Both Vela and Manning are excited but understand the challenges considering the traumas these children have been through and the lack of trust most have in adults.

“In all honesty, it is a little terrifying,” Manning said. “We want to do well, especially for the students. We know we’re going to hit bumps in the road because it’s never been done before. We don’t have a model to go off of. It’s also exciting because we get to do things differently and try new things.

“If at the end of the day, we can take all the falls and learn from them and make things better and then go and help others replicate this model, it’s worth it. We need to help these young people and I’m so glad St. Jude’s is ready to take that step.”

Vela agreed and added, “With the incredible opportunities, there will be challenges. No doubt about that. But that’s the price you pay for the great opportunity to do something different. Where we are on day one when those doors open and where we are at day 366, we should have learned a lot about what’s working and what’s not working. I’m very excited.”

