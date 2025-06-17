New K-8 private school to open in Summerlin this fall

Embrace Academy will emphasize individualized education for students across the learning spectrum and have a teacher-to-student ratio of 1 to 12.

The new Summerlin School will open in fall 2025 in Las Vegas June 16, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A new private school aimed at providing individualized learning for children is coming to Summerlin this fall.

Embrace Academy is open to kindergarteners through eighth-graders across the learning spectrum, whether they are gifted, in general education or neurodivergent.

Head of School Laura Bruni said that when she first came to Las Vegas after working in the Los Angeles Unified School District, she saw a lack of support for students who “think outside the box” — both students who were gifted and needed more enrichment as well as those who had special needs and needed more support. Instead of classifying the students and separating them, Bruni considers herself to follow an inclusion model.

“It’s really about children learning together,” Bruni said. “They all can be in the same classroom and learn from each other and learn just as well when you have a teacher who knows how to meet their needs.”

The curriculum is built around multisensory learning and differentiated teaching models that support neurodiverse students, including children with autism, ADHD and dyslexia. The models also work for advanced learners and students who thrive in general education environments, according to the school.

Embrace Academy will use space at Zucker Jewish Academy of Las Vegas at 10100 Banburry Cross in Summerlin. The school prioritizes a personalized, inclusive education, and has a teacher-to-student ratio of one to 12. Embrace Academy plans to add a high school in 2026. It also aims to work with local charities and develop an on-campus community space for teenagers and young adults with autism and other special needs.

Enrollment at Embrace Academy costs $22,000 per year.

Bruni is the former director of student support services at Adelson Educational Campus, also in Summerlin. She taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District for more than a decade and was a member of the Nevada Department of Education’s special education advisory committee.

Bruni described her educational approach as a “community of kindness,” which is a warm, community-focused culture that she blends with academic rigor.

“Where progress is personal, and success is embraced — that’s what families can expect at Embrace Academy,” Bruni said. “It’s a school where children are celebrated for who they are, not defined by labels.”

The public is invited to schedule a tour of the campus.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, founders of the Adelson Educational Campus.

