New pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School opens
A new pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School opened to residents this week.
A new pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School opened to residents this week.
The new bridge aims to provide students living in the southern Mountain’s Edge community a safer and more direct way to travel over the railroad tracks and to school. It also is part of the regional bike trails system, connecting neighboring communities.
“This new bridge connects the high school to the neighborhoods on the other side of the railroad tracks, making it easier and safer for the students who will use it every day,” said Commissioner Justin Jones in a statement. “The bridge is also a great addition to the regional network of bike paths as it provides cyclists with a key connection between the Southern Highlands and Mountain’s Edge communities.”
CG&B Enterprises is the contractor for the project, which is being largely funded by federal grants that support transportation alternatives and traffic congestion mitigation.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.