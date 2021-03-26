61°F
Education

New pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School opens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2021 - 11:41 am
 
Jamie Wong, left, holds her son Ashton Wong, 1, as her other son Jordan Wong, 6, right, watches ...
Jamie Wong, left, holds her son Ashton Wong, 1, as her other son Jordan Wong, 6, right, watches the train pass under the new pedestrian bridge that connects Desert Oasis High School and the Southern Highlands neighborhood to the Mountain's Edge community in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Wongs are residents of Mountain's Edge and have been watching the bridge build over the past year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A new pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School opened to residents this week.

The new bridge aims to provide students living in the southern Mountain’s Edge community a safer and more direct way to travel over the railroad tracks and to school. It also is part of the regional bike trails system, connecting neighboring communities.

“This new bridge connects the high school to the neighborhoods on the other side of the railroad tracks, making it easier and safer for the students who will use it every day,” said Commissioner Justin Jones in a statement. “The bridge is also a great addition to the regional network of bike paths as it provides cyclists with a key connection between the Southern Highlands and Mountain’s Edge communities.”

CG&B Enterprises is the contractor for the project, which is being largely funded by federal grants that support transportation alternatives and traffic congestion mitigation.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

