New trade school opening this fall in Las Vegas

A new vocational and trade school is opening its first Las Vegas campus this fall. The United Education Institute’s first cohort of students will start Oct. 26.

United Education Institute in Las Vegas (screengrab)

UEI is an accredited institution by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, offering vocational and trade programs to help students get started in a new career in as little as 10 months, the school’s website says.

Programs offered at the new campus include automotive technician, medical assistant, dental assistant, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician. The school focuses on small class sizes and hands-on experience, day and evening classes are also available, according to a press release.

Students will do most of their coursework online, with limited time on campus for the hands-on labs. Since in-person classes are already small at UEI, COVID-19 protocols will include limited time on campus for students, wearing masks, temperature checks upon entry, social distancing and hand sanitation stations throughout campus. Labs and classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized after each class, the school’s announcement said.

“While the pandemic is certainly impacting the economy and employment in greater Las Vegas, our programs are in the fields where there is ongoing demand,” CEO and President Fardad Fateri said in a statement. “Low-cost, short-term programs like those we will offer will be vital for people who have faced unemployment during the pandemic in jobs that may not come back.”

The 35,000 square-foot campus is located at the Boulevard Mall, 3450 S. Maryland Parkway. It includes classrooms, training labs, computer labs and a student resource center. UEI is creating about 60 new jobs on-campus including, administration staff, support staff and instructor positions, the press release said.