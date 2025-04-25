New UNLV interim president named, $540K salary approved

After serving at the helm of the university for nearly two months, Chris Heavey has been named UNLV’s interim president.

UNLV's Chris Heavey speaks during an event to launch the Rebel Climate Action Plan at the Richard Tam Alumni Center at UNLV on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Board of Regents in its Thursday meeting approved a three-year contract for Heavey after a recommendation from Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Patricia Charlton. He will need to serve as interim president for one year before the board can consider naming him as the permanent president.

In addition to his $540,000 salary, Heavey will receive annual allowances including a housing allowance of $18,000 and car allowance of $8,000 per year, according to his contract.

“I’m honored to step into the role of UNLV’s interim president and grateful to Chancellor Charlton and the Board of Regents for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the university that means so much to me and to all of us,” Heavey said in a Thursday statement.

“I’ve had the privilege of working at UNLV for more than 30 years, and during that time I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary difference this university makes in the lives of our students and in the broader community we serve,” Heavey’s statement continued. “We have a talented and dedicated team of faculty and staff who work tirelessly to advance our mission. I’m excited to collaborate with them — and with our many partners — as we continue to build on our strengths and move the university forward.”

Heavey was named officer in charge of UNLV on March 4, the day after the sudden resignation of UNLV’s former president Keith Whitfield. At the time, Whitfield cited family reasons for his departure.

The officer in charge exercises the role of the president until the Board of Regents appoints a new acting, interim or permanent president.

Heavey has served as senior vice provost, vice provost for undergraduate education and dean. He is a tenured professor of psychology and holds a master’s and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from UCLA and a bachelor’s from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

