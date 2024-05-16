75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

No longer on burrowed time: Students celebrate contest win with Mojave Max

Goldfarb Elementary School students, including contest winner Keira S., right, check out Mojave ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students, including contest winner Keira S., right, check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Pre ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students Thiago, left, and Daisy check out a display during a field ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students Thiago, left, and Daisy check out a display during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Goldfarb Elementary School students, from left, Oscar, Keira and Katie check out an early train ...
Goldfarb Elementary School students, from left, Oscar, Keira and Katie check out an early train during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
‘Focus is on learning’: CCSD to limit online access on student cellphones
Sierra Vista High School at 8100 W. Robindale Road in Las Vegas. (Google streetview)
Police find gun in vehicle in southwest valley high school parking lot
Graduates wear custom mortar boards during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the ...
What does the job market look like for the class of 2024?
Second grader Isaac Armas and his dad, Anthony, sit at the closed Lundy Elementary School in th ...
‘It’s wrong’: Mount Charleston parents outraged over school’s looming closure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

Mojave Max, meet Kiera.

Students of Goldfarb Elementary School greeted the famous tortoise Thursday at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas during a celebration for a classmate who won a contest to guess when Max would emerge from his burrow.

The contest winner, Kiera S., and her teacher, Kimberly Tyler, each received a laptop computer. Each student also got a medal, and the class also received a trophy.

Twenty-three students got to watch the 20-year-old tortoise walk around and munch on a buffet of grape leaves and desert willow flowers spread across the floor of a conference room.

The fourth grader guessed Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m., coming closer to the actual time than the other 4,100 Clark County elementary students who took part in the competition. Max lumbered out of his burrow at 3:09 p.m., just 24 minutes later than the guessed time.

It was his second-latest emergence in the contest’s 24-year history. Max is the mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program.

Keira gave credit to Tyler, a Gifted and Talented Education specialist. Tyler showed the students how to analyze the past dates and times of Max’s emergence to judge when the tortoise would likely come out this year.

“She gave us sheets for other times that Max came out, and so I thought maybe it’s a later day, and then I just decided a time,” Keira said.

In addition to analyzing past emergence dates and times, Tyler said students prepped for their contest guesses by learning about desert tortoises and weather prediction.

Goldfarb has its own resident tortoise, Goldie, who was discovered when the school was being built in the mid-1990s and plays a big part in educating students about tortoises, she said.

“It was a lot of fun and a lot of work,” Tyler said. “(The students) said, by the time they were done, they really wanted to make those guesses because they were done with data.”

Keira said it felt “really great” to win the competition.

“It couldn’t have happened to a greater girl,” Tyler said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the lib ...
Who makes $100K at CSN?
By / RJ

A handful of administrators earned $100,000 at College of Southern Nevada in 2022, but the average pay was less than half that.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Mojave Max emerges from Las Vegas burrow, 2nd latest in history
recommend 2
Fourth-grade student wins Mojave Max Emergence Contest
recommend 3
NV Energy’s tortoise Wattson comes out for the spring
recommend 4
Couple sentenced in animal hoarding case facing new felony charges
recommend 5
Las Vegas couple kept nearly 100 animals in SUV, hotel room, report says
recommend 6
Police find gun in vehicle in southwest valley high school parking lot