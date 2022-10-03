Nominate your favorite CCSD teacher for ‘Heart of Education Awards’

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and The Rogers Foundation are accepting nominations through Jan. 13.

Mark Shunock pumps up the audience during the Heart of Education Awards for Clark County Teachers at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Community members are invited to nominate outstanding Clark County School District teachers for the “Heart of Education Awards.”

“Anyone not related to a teacher can nominate that teacher,” Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center, said in a news release. “It only takes 5 minutes to complete the nomination process, and those 5 minutes could make all the difference in that teacher’s life.”

A group of community leaders and education professionals will review the nominations, according to the release.

Hundreds of finalists will be recognized during a red carpet ceremony this spring.

The top 20 teachers will receive $5,000, and a $1,000 donation will be made to a school program of their choice.

It’s a chance to recognize teachers “as teacher shortages, increased workloads and security issues continue to create challenges for CCSD schools,” according to the release.

The Smith Center launched the Heart of Education Awards in 2015 and the program is funded by The Rogers Foundation. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is the print media sponsor.

About 140 teachers have been recognized since the program’s inception.

To nominate a teacher, visit TheHeartofEducation.org.

