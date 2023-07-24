Now hiring: school crossing guards
Hiring events are underway this week for crossing guards, who must be at least 18 and work two hours a day.
Crossing guards are needed across the Las Vegas Valley, and hiring events are underway this week.
The guards — who must be at least 18 — make $16 an hour in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.
Local governments contract with All City Management Services for crossing guards, who work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.
For a list of hiring events or to apply, visit acmssafety.com/careers.
