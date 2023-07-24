108°F
Education

Now hiring: school crossing guards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 2:29 pm
 
Connie Ames with All City Management Services helps, from left, Ann Rhodes, Karen Trinko and Pa ...
Connie Ames with All City Management Services helps, from left, Ann Rhodes, Karen Trinko and Patricia Willis during a school crossing guard hiring event at Rainbow Library in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. Hiring events continue daily through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Pat Jaimes with All City Management Services, right, helps Servando Moreno during a school cros ...
Pat Jaimes with All City Management Services, right, helps Servando Moreno during a school crossing guard hiring event at Rainbow Library in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. Hiring events continue daily through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Pat Jaimes with All City Management Services helps Servando Moreno during a school crossing gua ...
Pat Jaimes with All City Management Services helps Servando Moreno during a school crossing guard hiring event at Rainbow Library in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. Hiring events continue daily through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Connie Ames with All City Management Services helps, from left, Ann Rhodes, Karen Trinko and Pa ...
Connie Ames with All City Management Services helps, from left, Ann Rhodes, Karen Trinko and Patricia Willis during a school crossing guard hiring event at Rainbow Library in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. Hiring events continue daily through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Connie Ames with All City Management Services, left, helps Ann Rhodes during a school crossing ...
Connie Ames with All City Management Services, left, helps Ann Rhodes during a school crossing guard hiring event at Rainbow Library in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. Hiring events continue daily through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Crossing guards are needed across the Las Vegas Valley, and hiring events are underway this week.

The guards — who must be at least 18 — make $16 an hour in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

Local governments contract with All City Management Services for crossing guards, who work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

For a list of hiring events or to apply, visit acmssafety.com/careers.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

