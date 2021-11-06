76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Education

NSHE board leaders to temporarily step down during investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 5:21 pm
 
Cathy McAdoo, left, and Patrick Carter (Nevada System of Higher Education)
Cathy McAdoo, left, and Patrick Carter (Nevada System of Higher Education)
Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)
Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)

Nevada Regents Cathy McAdoo and Patrick Carter are temporarily stepping down from their leadership roles while an investigation is underway into the chancellor’s hostile work environment complaint.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Nov. 12 to choose two new board officers.

McAdoo, the board chair, and Carter, the vice chair, have decided to “temporarily relinquish their positions as elected officers of the Board,” according to a meeting agenda. They’ll remain on the board, but not as leaders.

McAdoo and Carter didn’t respond to a Review-Journal request for comment Friday.

In an early October memorandum, NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose included allegations against McAdoo and Carter, saying she has experienced “abusive treatment” since they assumed board leadership roles. An independent third party is conducting an investigation.

Regents will decide on two new board officers Nov. 12 to “serve through the duration of the internal complaint investigation,” according to the meeting agenda.

McAdoo and Carter took on the leadership roles beginning July 1, and their terms continues through June 30, 2022.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
5
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST