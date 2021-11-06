NSHE board leaders to temporarily step down during investigation

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Nov. 12 to choose two new board officers.

Nevada Regents Cathy McAdoo and Patrick Carter are temporarily stepping down from their leadership roles while an investigation is underway into the chancellor’s hostile work environment complaint.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Nov. 12 to choose two new board officers.

McAdoo, the board chair, and Carter, the vice chair, have decided to “temporarily relinquish their positions as elected officers of the Board,” according to a meeting agenda. They’ll remain on the board, but not as leaders.

McAdoo and Carter didn’t respond to a Review-Journal request for comment Friday.

In an early October memorandum, NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose included allegations against McAdoo and Carter, saying she has experienced “abusive treatment” since they assumed board leadership roles. An independent third party is conducting an investigation.

Regents will decide on two new board officers Nov. 12 to “serve through the duration of the internal complaint investigation,” according to the meeting agenda.

McAdoo and Carter took on the leadership roles beginning July 1, and their terms continues through June 30, 2022.

