NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose to resign this week
Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose is expected to resign after an NSHE meeting later this week, according to a meeting agenda posted Monday.
Rose has signed the agreement, and regents will consider it during their Friday meeting. She will be paid $610,000 in the agreement.
Rose has served as chancellor since September 2020.
