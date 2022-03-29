69°F
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose to resign this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 6:46 pm
 
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Nevada System of Higher Education)

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose is expected to resign after a meeting later this week, according to a meeting agenda posted Monday.

Rose has signed the agreement, and regents will consider it during their Friday meeting. She will be paid $610,000 in the agreement.

Rose has served as chancellor since September 2020.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose to resign this week
