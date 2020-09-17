Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval hired as UNR president

The full Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted Thursday to hire Sandoval, a 1986 UNR alumnus who served as Nevada governor from 2011-19.

Brian Sandoval (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The Nevada System of Higher Education voted Thursday to hire former Gov. Brian Sandoval as the new president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Sandoval was hired under a four-year contract beginning Oct. 5 and continuing through Oct. 4, 2024. His base salary will be $500,000 per year.

A search committee interviewed four finalists this week for the position: Sandoval, Chaden Djalali, Jennifer Evans-Cowley and Jonathan Koppell.

UNR sent out a media advisory Thursday afternoon prior to NSHE’s vote saying the Board of Regents “is soon to announce the appointment of former Gov. Brian Sandoval as the University of Nevada, Reno’s next president. He becomes the first Hispanic and 17th president of the 146-year-old University. He will begin in the position Oct. 5, 2020.”

The university later issued a correction saying the media advisory wasn’t meant to be an official announcement, “but rather a heads up to media that a press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m…”

NSHE also sent out a media advisory Thursday afternoon about Sandoval’s appointment prior to the board vote.

Sandoval, who has a juris doctorate, is a 1986 UNR alumnus who served as Nevada governor from 2011-19. He won UNR’s University Alumni of the Year award in 2004.

In April, Sandoval announced he was leaving his position at MGM Resorts International to focus on pursuing the UNR presidency.

In October 2019, current UNR President Marc Johnson announced he planned to leave his job in June to return to a teaching position. But this spring, NSHE regents voted to extend Johnson’s contract through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other finalists were Djalali, who was executive vice president and provost at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, until earlier this year; Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas; and Koppell, dean of Arizona State University’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.

