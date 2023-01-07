48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

NSHE outlines next steps in search for new chancellor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2023 - 6:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The entity overseeing Nevada’s higher education institutions is moving forward with its search for a new chancellor after the former chancellor departed the system amid allegations of a hostile work environment.

The Nevada System of Higher Education is soliciting proposals from Nevada-based search consultants to help it find a new chancellor, who will report to the Board of Regents.

Last April, Chancellor Melody Rose received $610,000 in severance to depart the system just a year-and-a-half into her four-year contract, making her the third chancellor in five years to leave the higher education system.

Rose’s departure capped a controversial tenure where she leveled claims of “persistent and unrelenting abuse” from two members of the Board of Regents.

Dale Erquiaga, who was Nevada’s state superintendent of public instruction from 2013 to 2015, was named acting chancellor in June with an 18-month contract and a base salary of $300,000.

In a document dated Wednesday outlining its search process, NSHE said that it had authorized Erquiaga, interim chief of staff Keri Nikolajewski and chief general counsel James Martines to select the most qualified firm to lead the chancellor search.

Timeline for chancellor search

According to the document outlining the proposal process, NSHE has set several dates for the chancellor search process, including an initial meeting that the selected firm will have with NSHE’s search committee at 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

After that, the search committee will define the criteria for a new chancellor, maintain a diverse pool of candidates and present a list of semifinalists to the search committee no later than April 14.

The firm will also coordinate the final selection and candidate interview process, which will include public forums held at the colleges with relevant stakeholders. The firm will interview semifinalists and present final candidates no later than May 31.

NSHE has expressed an interest in seeing firms from Nevada and said it is not obligated to accept the cheapest bid, but will award the search contract “in the best interest of the NSHE after careful evaluation of all proposals received.”

Proposals from interested firms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 20 to interim chief of staff at knikolajewski@nshe.nevada.edu.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @lolonghi on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Former Congresswoman Berkley to run for Las Vegas mayor
Former Congresswoman Berkley to run for Las Vegas mayor
2
Former housing authority leader facing domestic violence charges
Former housing authority leader facing domestic violence charges
3
Judge rules legislators with public jobs don’t violate Nevada constitution
Judge rules legislators with public jobs don’t violate Nevada constitution
4
Lombardo appoints ex-director to Nevada Department of Corrections
Lombardo appoints ex-director to Nevada Department of Corrections
5
‘Were in a crisis right now’: City looking at all options to shelter animals
‘Were in a crisis right now’: City looking at all options to shelter animals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Organization receives national funding to diversify education
Organization receives national funding to diversify education
CCSD to pay for cost of AP tests for students
CCSD to pay for cost of AP tests for students
2 newcomers, 1 incumbent sworn in as CCSD school board trustees
2 newcomers, 1 incumbent sworn in as CCSD school board trustees
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
Nevada gets its first electric school bus
Nevada gets its first electric school bus
Report says only Nevada received F’s in all areas of school funding
Report says only Nevada received F’s in all areas of school funding