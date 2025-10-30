Officials mark opening of UNLV dental clinic that serves children with cleft lips, palates

UNLV’s School of Dental Medicine opened its new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic. The new space is at 1700 West Charleston Boulevard.

Dusk approaches the UNLV School of Dental Medicine during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests to the ribbon-cutting tour the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests to the ribbon-cutting tour the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The newly-cut ribbon lies on the ground following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests listen to speakers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Examination chairs have built-in ports for mixed gas used in dental procedures at the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests listen to speakers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Mah, dean of the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, center, ushers guests in to tour the new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. The clinic will cater to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, complex medical conditions, or craniofacial anomalies, as well as geriatric patients. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flutes of celebratory champagne sit on a table during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Assemblymember Rebecca Edgeworth, R-Las Vegas, smiles as she listens to speakers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. Edgeworth was one of 14 co-sponsors of Senate Bill 280, which appropriated funds for the clinic. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of shears and roll of red ribbon lie on a stand ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kate Korgan, the acting executive vice president and provost of UNLV, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A close-up of the examination chairs at the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Fernandez, a representative on the Nevada Board of Regents, tours the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dental tools sit in a rack in one of the operatories of the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of a baby with a cleft lip displays on a screen before a presentation during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, right, claps during opening remarks of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. Nguyen was one of seven primary sponsors for Senate Bill 280, which appropriated funds for the clinic. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two different examination rooms exhibit the new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic’s ability to host a range of patients on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at UNLV School of Dental Medicine in Las Vegas. The room without an examination chair provides enough space for patients in wheelchairs or with other accessibility needs to comfortably have their teeth treated. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An examination chair sits in one of the new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic’s operatories on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at the UNLV School of Dental Medicine in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Mah, dean of the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, center, cuts the ribbon on the school’s new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. The clinic will cater to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, complex medical conditions, or craniofacial anomalies, as well as geriatric patients. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Since the coronavirus pandemic, according to James Mah, the dean of UNLV’s School of Dental Medicine, it’s been difficult for families with children born with cleft palates and other craniofacial abnormalities to find care in Southern Nevada.

That is, until this month when the school opened its new Advanced Needs Dental Clinic, which was renovated onto an existing dental school building at UNLV.

The new space, at 1700 West Charleston Boulevard, replaced a previous clinic that was shuttered during the pandemic because of lack of state funding.

Because of federal grant money and a bill — Senate Bill 280 — passed in the Nevada Legislature this year that earmarked $1.3 million for the project, resources were put in place to fund the revamped clinic and staff.

This month, the first patients were treated. On Wednesday, Mah and dozens of others were on hand for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the school.

Before the previous clinic closed, there was a waiting list of hundreds of families in Nevada with children who needed cleft palate and craniofacial care. Mah said the school is now playing catch up as it tries to get word out that care is once again available at greatly reduced or no cost.

Mah said research shows that about 1 in every 1,000 babies will enter the world with cleft lips and palates.

“Babies continued to be born as life went on after the pandemic,” Mah said. “We know some people have moved out of state since then, but we’re very busy reaching out and trying to make contact. We want to find out if people are still interested in coming here for their care.”

Before the clinic opened, Mah said, Nevada was one of two U.S. states that didn’t have a formal cleft palate and craniofacial team of professionals. Alaska is the other.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cleft lip and cleft palate represent openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth, also known as the palate, or both.

They occur when an unborn baby’s face and mouth are developing and the upper lip and palate don’t close fully. A birth defect, often the cause is unknown, but the condition can put a strain — emotionally and financially — on families, Mah said.

“We hear the stories,” he said. “We know many families have had to drive to Utah or Los Angeles for care in recent years. It’s wonderful to now not only have a facility, but to also be able offset a huge part of the cost for families.”

The clinic is also set up to offer dental care to the elderly, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, sensory needs, and patients with other special needs, UNLV officials said.

Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, who co-sponsored the bill, said the clinic represents “hope for people in our community.”

“Providing comprehensive care, it takes a village,” Nguyen said. “Senate Bill 280 passed with broad support because we built it together — providers, patient advocates, legislators, higher education leaders, and fiscal analysts. We were all focused on outcomes, access and accountability and that’s how we should do all policy in Nevada.”

Mah said he encourages anyone who believes they may have a family member or friend who could qualify for services at the clinic to reach out to the School of Dental Medicine.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.