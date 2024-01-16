58°F
Education

One month after shooting, UNLV students return for spring semester

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 10:31 am
 
Updated January 16, 2024 - 12:23 pm
UNLV students return to campus for the start of the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. ...
UNLV students return to campus for the start of the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (L. E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, i ...
Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV was expected to be bustling with activity Tuesday as full, in-person operations resumed for the first time since a shooter killed three professors and wounded a fourth last month.

Tuesday marked the start of the spring semester, meaning students were being welcomed back on campus. Faculty and staff returned at full capacity a week ago.

In-person learning was canceled after the Dec. 6 shooting at Beam Hall. That morning, gunman Anthony Polito unleashed terror on campus when he entered the business school and began to open fire.

He was killed in a shootout with UNLV police outside the building 76 seconds later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Polito’s victims were Patricia Navarro Velez, 39; Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64; Naoko Takemaru, 69, and a fourth professor who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Tribal leaders were scheduled to perform a healing ceremony on campus Tuesday afternoon.

“Rebels, this is going to be a semester unlike any other as we continue to process last month’s tragedy,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield wrote in a letter. “Take care of yourselves and each other. Know that UNLV has resources to help with whatever you need. It’s okay to ask for help. Together we are UNLV Strong!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

