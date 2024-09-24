‘Oozes joy’: CCSD teacher named Nevada Early Educator of the Year

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd, center, of Tate Elementary School poses for photos after being named early educator of the year by the Nevada Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd of Tate Elementary School reacts after being named early educator of the year by the Nevada Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Students cheer as Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd, not pictured, of Tate Elementary School is named early educator of the year by the Nevada Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd of Tate Elementary School talks with students and staff after being named early educator of the year by the Nevada Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd of Tate Elementary School reacts after being named early educator of the year by the Nevada Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd of Tate Elementary School gets a hug from Nevada Department of Education Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Eber after Leigh was named early educator of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pre-K teacher Leigh Todd was told there was a concerned parent outside. But when she stepped into the courtyard of Tate Elementary School, she was welcomed by a packed courtyard of students and teachers cheering for her — and a $500 check.

Five fifth-graders whom Todd had taught for pre-K held a sign with the news: She had been named Early Educator of the Year by the Nevada Department of Education.

Todd, who is in her 24th year of teaching at Tate, told the Review-Journal that it feels fantastic to know that the work she has been doing over the years makes a difference.

“I just love what I do, and I love my kids,” she said. “I try and put myself in their position some days, even if it’s a little frustrating. I try and remember what it’s like to be little and confused and do the best I can to help.”

Todd was nominated by Tate’s principal, Sarah Popek. She was selected out of a pool of 100 applicants, according to Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert.

“She oozes joy,” Ebert told the Review-Journal.

This is the fourth year of the awards program, which has a goal of recognizing outstanding early childhood teachers of infant, toddler and pre-K students in both general education and special education programs, according to a press release from the Nevada Department of Education.

Both Popek and Ebert recalled the joy of visiting Todd’s classes. Popek said she often goes not to observe as a principal, but just to marvel at it.

“I’m just enjoying being a student in her class, and I can only imagine what it would be like to be three or four and just be amazed,” Popek told the Review-Journal.

She highlighted Todd’s ability to speak Spanish with the students and engage the families as well.

“Part of teaching pre-K is teaching parents how to be a parent to a kid in school,” Todd said.

Popek noted that pre-K is especially important, because if students do not have a good time then, they will not in later years. Around the courtyard, the majority of students throughout elementary school had raised their hand that they had her as a teacher in pre-K.

In addition to the $500 award, she received a framed certificate and a Lakeshore gift certificate. She also got two fresh floor cushions. Typically, Nevada’s Early Educator of the Year winners and finalists represent teachers at state conferences and events, the release said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.