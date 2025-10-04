Over two-thirds of CCSD schools improved performance, school officials say

Newly-released data from the Nevada Department of Education showed districtwide improvements to English Language Arts and math proficiency across all grade levels.

More than two-thirds of Clark County School District schools improved their overall performance in the 2024-2025 school year, according to new data from the Nevada Department of Education.

Seventy percent of CCSD schools had gains in ratings based on the Nevada School Performance Framework, the statewide public school rating system that is often referred to as the Nevada Report Card, the school district said in a news release Friday.

State data showed district-wide improvements in English language arts and math proficiency across elementary, middle and high schools, school officials said. It added that the greatest improvement was a 4.9 percent district-wide increase in middle school English language arts proficiency.

“Student success is our core focus as we become the Destination District,” Superintendent Jhone Ebert said in a press release Friday. “Although there is more work to be done, these results demonstrate that investments made in public education are working. Great things happen in our schools when we are able to utilize high-quality instructional materials and ensure there are highly effective teachers in our classrooms.”

A total of 272 schools improved their framework scores from the 2023-2024 school year, and 50 schools improved their scores by 20 points or more, the school district said.

School officials also noted a decrease in chronic absenteeism rates, decreasing from 31.3 percent in the 2023-2024 school year to 26.9 percent in the 2024-2025 school year. A student is defined as chronically absent if they miss 10 percent or more of their enrolled days in one school year.

In September, the school district touted broad improvements to the star ratings of Clark County schools. Thirty-seven percent of schools in the district raised their star ratings between 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

