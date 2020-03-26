Parade allows teachers, students to keep in touch during virus outbreak

Teachers with O’Roarke Elementary School participated in a parade around the neighborhoods where their students live on Wednesday.

The staff of the school wanted to bring something positive to their students even though the schools are closed down due to the coronavirus.

Many of the participants decorated their cars and brought along their pets to showcase to them while driving by.

Some of the teachers and students made signs to show that they all miss one another and can’t wait to see everyone when school opens back up.