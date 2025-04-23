Parent of student accused of threatening to kill Las Vegas teacher

A parent is accused of entering Bailey Middle School in March and threatening to shoot and kill a teacher who allegedly called her child “slow,” according to emails between the school and Clark County School District officials.

Students at Bailey Middle School walk in the hallway during recess on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A parent is accused of entering Bailey Middle School in March and threatening to shoot and kill a teacher who allegedly called her student “slow,” according to emails between the school and Clark County School District officials.

She was escorted off campus by school district staff before the Clark County School District police were called, according to Lt. Bryan Zink. CCSD police submitted two warrants for arrest on suspicion of threatening of bodily harm and disturbance of a school to the Clark County district attorney’s office, Zink said. The parent’s name was not disclosed.

The internal school emails were read aloud at the Clark County School District Bond Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday by member Abraham Camejo as he advocated for more safety measures in schools.

The woman also threatened another student, the emails allege. Once off campus, she then spent 20 minutes in the parking lot, saying that she would put the school on hard lockdown, that the school was “way too easy to gain access,” and that she would do it again, according to the emails.

The emails also said that the school has been told since 2019 that a security gate is two years away from being installed.

“We still do not have a gate like this and like other middle schools have in place,” Camejo said, reading the email. “This has been a huge concern, and staff has continued to voice their opinion over and over, year after year.”

School district officials responded that the gate was not slated until the beginning of 2027.

“As a father, I can’t sit here not prepared to protect our students,” Camejo said. “I understand we have the procedures and everything, but a school can’t wait until 2027 to get a security gate.”

Camejo said he was alarmed by the fact that principals and staff said they felt unsafe at school.

“This has been going on for a while,” Camejo said. “That’s concerning for me.”

At the meeting, Brandon McLaughlin, assistant superintendent of the construction and development division, said he would need to report to Superintendent Jhone Ebert and the Clark County School Board before moving forward.

He said that in the event of an emergency, there is a way to move forward without board approval, but that the law was very specific.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.