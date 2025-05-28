Parent sues child care facility, alleges another child stuck a pencil in her daughter

A parent is suing a child care facility over an incident in which she alleges another child stuck a pencil up the “anal opening” of her 5-year-old child.

A parent is suing a child care facility over an incident in which she alleges another child stuck a pencil in the “anal opening” of her 5-year-old child.

Magaly Karina Marquez filed a lawsuit in District Court on Friday against Imagination Station Early Learning Center at Boulder, which is located at 4185 Vegas Valley Drive.

It accuses the child care facility of negligence in the alleged incident involving her child, who is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

The learning center did not respond to request for comment.

In June 2023, another child followed Marquez’ daughter to the bathroom and stuck a pencil or other instrument that contained lead into her “anal opening,” according to the lawsuit.

When Marquez’ daughter got home, she was having trouble sitting and then broke down in tears as she told her mom what happened, the complaint said.

Marquez called the child care facility, which did not make any report about the incident, according to the complaint. The lawsuit said that the facility was required to report incidents occurring to children while in its care within 24 hours.

The lawsuit said that the facility was responsible for ensuring the safety of each child and that state code required one caregiver for every 18 children.

At the time of the incident, there were 20 children and one staff member, the complaint said.

The lawsuit also said that the facility continues to be cited on a regular basis by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, for failures related to proper child supervision and maintaining adequate staffing ratios.

