Parents of special ed students plan protest at CCSD headquarters

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Review-Journal file photo)

A group of Clark County School District parents plans to protest outside of the district’s administration building on Wednesday morning, saying they feel shut out of the conversation around reopening schools.

Chief among their concerns are the instructional plans for students who receive special education services, parent Anna Binder told the Review-Journal ahead of the planned 10 a.m. protest. Questions about providing support for those students — whose needs are outlined in Individualized Education Plans per federal special education law — have thus far fallen on deaf ears.

All CCSD students will attend school via distance learning for at least the first semester, with the school board receiving regular updates on when it might be safe to reopen. But parents of students in special education have pleaded for another option, like small group settings, saying that students with autism or learning disabilities struggle to learn on a computer.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a town hall event Tuesday that the district had learned from its summer school special education program and that services like speech therapy will be provided virtually.

